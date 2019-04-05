Vote: What Do You Want to Know about Medicare-for-All?

Looking for news you can trust?

Last month, we asked for your questions about Medicare-for-All, a health care proposal that’s becoming an increasingly popular campaign promise among 2020 Democratic candidates. Though Sen. Bernie Sanders has long advocated for Medicare-for-All, newcomers such as South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg have also weighed in.

We received dozens of questions, and selected five that our reporters are most interested in exploring. Vote for which question you want answered in the poll below, or, if you’re unable to see the form, click on this link.

We’ll be collecting votes until Wednesday, April 10th.