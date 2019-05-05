56 mins ago

90 Percent of Republicans Still Think Trump Is Doing a Great Job

A new poll also shows that a majority of Americans think Trump lied during the Russia investigation.

President Donald Trump smiles during a meeting with Slovak Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini in the Oval Office Alex Brandon/AP Photo

For people who really believed President Donald Trump could be toppled by a significant primary challenge in the 2020 election, a new poll from NBC News and the Wall Street Journal should set them straight: 90 percent of Republicans polled think Trump is doing a great job as president. 

The poll, conducted after the April 18 release of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian meddling in the 2016 election, suggests that the report hasn’t changed many minds about the president. Less than a third of the respondents believed the Mueller report exonerated Trump from charges that his campaign colluded with the Russians to influence the outcome of the race against Hillary Clinton. But views on the report continue to filter through a hyperpartisan lens: nearly 70 percent of Democrats think the report failed to clear the president of wrongdoing, while only 11 percent of Republicans see it that way. These numbers have been pretty consistent for the past year, according to NBC, even though Trump’s signature domestic achievement, his massive tax cut bill, remains highly unpopular. The poll shows that the tax cut is even less popular with voters than Obamacare, which had an approval rating above 40 percent, compared with only 27 percent for the tax cut. 

Trump’s popularity among Republicans probably helps explain why poll respondents from both parties were pretty lukewarm about the prospect of impeachment proceedings. Only 30 percent of Democrats thought Congress should start the impeachment now, with most preferring to see more investigation into the Trump campaign’s involvement with the Russians. The new poll suggests that public opinion on the Russia question isn’t likely to change much going forward, even if Mueller himself finally does speak publicly about his investigation. A member of the House Judiciary Committee announced Sunday that Mueller has been invited to appear before it on May 15, but so far the date hasn’t been confirmed. 

Trump, for his part, sees no need for Mueller to testify:

One More Thing

And it's a big one. Mother Jones is launching a new Corruption Project to do deep, time-intensive reporting on the corruption that is both the cause and result of the crisis in our democracy.

The more we thought about how Mother Jones can have the most impact right now, the more we realized that so many stories come down to corruption: People with wealth and power putting their interests first—and often getting away with it.

Our goal is to understand how we got here and how we might get out. We're aiming to create a reporting position dedicated to uncovering corruption, build a team, and let them investigate for a year—publishing our stories in a concerted window: a special issue of our magazine, video and podcast series, and a dedicated online portal so they don't get lost in the daily deluge of headlines and breaking news.

We want to go all in, and we've got seed funding to get started—but we're looking to raise $500,000 in donations this spring so we can go even bigger. You can read about why we think this project is what the moment demands and what we hope to accomplish—and if you like how it sounds, please help us go big with a tax-deductible donation today.

