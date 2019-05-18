5 hours ago

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Slams Republicans for Trying to Turn America Into a “Far-right Christian Theocracy”

“At least be forthright about your desire to subvert and dismantle our democracy into a creepy theological order led by a mad king.”

    Mother Jones DC

Dan Herrick/ZUMA

In the wake of Alabama enacting a law that could send doctors who perform abortions to prison for life, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is attacking Republicans for trying to turn the United State into a “far-right Christian theocracy.”  

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) wrote in a Friday Twitter thread that if Republicans were truly concerned about “the unborn,” they would be fighting climate change, not burning fossil fuels “til there’s hell on Earth.”

Ocasio-Cortez added that if Republicans cared about babies, they would also support policies like universal healthcare and have a plan to address climate change.


She concluded by writing that the GOP is not being honest about its efforts to let America be run “by a mad king.” 


 

