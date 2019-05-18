Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Slams Republicans for Trying to Turn America Into a “Far-right Christian Theocracy”

In the wake of Alabama enacting a law that could send doctors who perform abortions to prison for life, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is attacking Republicans for trying to turn the United State into a “far-right Christian theocracy.”

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) wrote in a Friday Twitter thread that if Republicans were truly concerned about “the unborn,” they would be fighting climate change, not burning fossil fuels “til there’s hell on Earth.”

To the GOP extremists trying to invoke “the unborn” to jail people for abortion: Where are you on climate change? OH right, you want to burn fossil fuels til there’s hell on Earth. If they were truthful about their motives, they’d be consistent in their principles. They’re not. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 17, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez added that if Republicans cared about babies, they would also support policies like universal healthcare and have a plan to address climate change.

The GOP doesn’t care about babies at all – especially brown, black, or poor ones. If they did, they’d:

– cosponsor the Green New Deal or at LEAST have a real climate plan

– guarantee healthcare so ALL can get prenatal care

– not stand for the death+caging of babies on our border — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 17, 2019



She concluded by writing that the GOP is not being honest about its efforts to let America be run “by a mad king.”

What angers me about the GOP’s attempts to turn the United States into a far-right Christian theocracy is how dishonest they are about it. At least be forthright about your desire to subvert and dismantle our democracy into a creepy theological order led by a mad king. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 17, 2019



