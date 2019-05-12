3 hours ago

Barack Obama Just Gave Us the Mother’s Day Content We Needed

Awwwwww.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty

In honor of Mother’s Day, Former President Barack Obama posted a heart-warming message to his wife, Michelle. Alongside a sweet picture of Michelle and their two daughters, he calls her the “perfect role model not just for our daughters, but for so many others.”

The former First Lady’s social media had a message for her mother, Marian Shields Robinson, saying “she’s always listened more than she lectured; observed more than she demonstrated. In doing so, she allowed me to think for myself and develop my own voice.”

Growing up, every time I’d come home from school with a story to share, my mother was there with a snack and a listening ear to hear about what was on my mind. When I came home with a tale about my disastrous second-grade classroom, she marched into the school to figure out what was going on. And as I grew older, including up through my years as First Lady, she was always there for me as a guiding light through whatever fog was clouding my path. She’s always listened more than she lectured; observed more than she demonstrated. In doing so, she allowed me to think for myself and develop my own voice. From an early age, she saw that I had a flame inside me, and she never tempered it. She made sure that I could keep it lit. Mom, thank you for kindling that fire within me, and for your example as a mother and a grandmother to our girls. We would never be who we are today without you. #HappyMothersDay, Mom. Love you. ❤️

Sunday morning, President Donald Trump also posted a Mother’s Day message on social media, though a less personal one:

