In a blistering speech that included direct readings from the Mueller report, Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Tuesday called to initiate impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, arguing that the events described in the special counsel’s findings amounted to a crime.

“There is no political inconvenience exception to the United States Constitution,” Warren said from the Senate floor. “If any other human being in this country had done what’s documented in the Mueller report, they’d be arrested and put in jail.”

“We took an oath not to try and protect Donald Trump, we took an oath to protect and serve the Constitution of the United States of America, and the way we do that is we begin impeachment proceedings now against this president,” she continued.

The remarks came in response to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s attempt earlier on Tuesday to firmly shut the door on the ongoing controversies surrounding the report, while Democrats continue to demand congressional testimony from Mueller and former White House counsel Don McGahn.

As Mother Jones explained, McConnell’s speech, which misleadingly blamed the Obama administration for failing to respond to Russian meddling, conveniently left out his own role in rejecting the former president’s plans to warn the public about Russian interference.