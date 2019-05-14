Elizabeth Warren Refuses to Hold a Town Hall on Fox News

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren on Tuesday announced that she won’t accept an offer from Fox News to hold a televised town hall, calling the network a “hate-for-profit racket that gives a megaphone to racists and conspiracists.”

Warren argued on Twitter that a town hall would financially benefit a network that aims to “provide cover for the corruption that’s rotting our government and hollowing out our middle class.”

“A Democratic town hall gives the Fox News sales team a way to tell potential sponsors it’s safe to buy ads on Fox—no harm to their brand or reputation (spoiler: it’s not),” Warren wrote. “A Fox News town hall adds money to the hate-for-profit machine. To which I say: hard pass.”

Warren’s rivals for the 2020 nomination haven’t been as shy about being on Fox. So far, Sens. Bernie Sanders and Amy Klobuchar have appeared at town halls hosted by the network, with Sen. Kristen Gillibrand and Mayor Pete Buttigieg scheduled for future events.

Read Warren's entire Twitter thread here:

