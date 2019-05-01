House Democrats Just Released Robert Mueller’s Letter to William Barr

Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee just released the letter Robert Mueller sent to Bill Barr complaining about Barr’s initial summary of the investigation.

“The summary letter the Department sent to Congress and released to the public late in the afternoon of March 24 did not fully capture the context, nature, and substance of this Office’s work and conclusions,” Mueller wrote. “There is now public confusion about critical aspects of the results of our investigation. This threatens to undermine a central purpose for which the Department appointed the Special Counsel: to assure full public confidence in the outcome of the investigations.”

Read the letter: