2 hours ago

How We Unraveled the Mystery Around a Florida Spa Entrepreneur Who Offered Access to Trump

Follow the twists and turns of how Chinese execs found their way into Mar-a-Lago.

Cindy Yang poses with Donald Trump.Cindy Yang/Facebook

This is the strange, swampy saga of President Donald Trump and a Florida spa entrepreneur.

Li “Cindy” Yang is the former owner of the Jupiter, Florida, massage parlor where New England Patriots owner Bob Kraft was busted in February for allegedly soliciting prostitution. (She sold this location around 2012, and Kraft has denied the allegations.) Yang landed in the news after the Miami Herald published photos of Yang posing with President Trump and other Republican notables.

But there was more to the story. In 2017, Yang and her husband had formed a business, GY US Investments LLC, that offered clients opportunities to “interact with the president…and other political figures” at Mar-a-Lago.

Here’s what we know so far about this Mar-a-Lago mystery woman:

TIMELINE

March 9: A Florida Massage Parlor Owner Has Been Selling Chinese Execs Access to Trump at Mar-a-Lago

March 10: The Massage Parlor Owner Peddling Access to Trump Has Ties to Chinese Government-Linked Groups

March 12: White House: Trump “Doesn’t Know” the Massage Parlor Owner Peddling Access to Him

March 15: Head of Asian GOP Group Says He “Wouldn’t Rule Out” Illegal Foreign Donations to Trump

March 18: Dems Ask FBI to Investigate Massage Parlor Owner Who Was Selling Access to Trump

March 21: Chinese Influence Group Shuts Down After Report on Cindy Yang’s Ties

April 2: A New Chinese Mystery at Mar-a-Lago

April 3: Senate Democrats Urge FBI to Assess Security at Mar-a-Lago

April 8: Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Scandal Just Got Bigger

April 12: Who Is the Mystery Man Tied to the Mar-a-Lago Intruder? The Puzzle Involves an Empty Lot in Colorado.

One More Thing

And it's a big one. Mother Jones is launching a new Corruption Project to do deep, time-intensive reporting on the corruption that is both the cause and result of the crisis in our democracy.

The more we thought about how Mother Jones can have the most impact right now, the more we realized that so many stories come down to corruption: People with wealth and power putting their interests first—and often getting away with it.

Our goal is to understand how we got here and how we might get out. We're aiming to create a reporting position dedicated to uncovering corruption, build a team, and let them investigate for a year—publishing our stories in a concerted window: a special issue of our magazine, video and podcast series, and a dedicated online portal so they don't get lost in the daily deluge of headlines and breaking news.

We want to go all in, and we've got seed funding to get started—but we're looking to raise $500,000 in donations this spring so we can go even bigger. You can read about why we think this project is what the moment demands and what we hope to accomplish—and if you like how it sounds, please help us go big with a tax-deductible donation today.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate