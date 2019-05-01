How We Unraveled the Mystery Around a Florida Spa Entrepreneur Who Offered Access to Trump

This is the strange, swampy saga of President Donald Trump and a Florida spa entrepreneur.

Li “Cindy” Yang is the former owner of the Jupiter, Florida, massage parlor where New England Patriots owner Bob Kraft was busted in February for allegedly soliciting prostitution. (She sold this location around 2012, and Kraft has denied the allegations.) Yang landed in the news after the Miami Herald published photos of Yang posing with President Trump and other Republican notables.

But there was more to the story. In 2017, Yang and her husband had formed a business, GY US Investments LLC, that offered clients opportunities to “interact with the president…and other political figures” at Mar-a-Lago.

Here’s what we know so far about this Mar-a-Lago mystery woman:

TIMELINE

March 9: A Florida Massage Parlor Owner Has Been Selling Chinese Execs Access to Trump at Mar-a-Lago

March 10: The Massage Parlor Owner Peddling Access to Trump Has Ties to Chinese Government-Linked Groups

March 12: White House: Trump “Doesn’t Know” the Massage Parlor Owner Peddling Access to Him

March 15: Head of Asian GOP Group Says He “Wouldn’t Rule Out” Illegal Foreign Donations to Trump

March 18: Dems Ask FBI to Investigate Massage Parlor Owner Who Was Selling Access to Trump

March 21: Chinese Influence Group Shuts Down After Report on Cindy Yang’s Ties

April 2: A New Chinese Mystery at Mar-a-Lago

April 3: Senate Democrats Urge FBI to Assess Security at Mar-a-Lago

April 8: Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Scandal Just Got Bigger

April 12: Who Is the Mystery Man Tied to the Mar-a-Lago Intruder? The Puzzle Involves an Empty Lot in Colorado.