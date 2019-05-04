5 hours ago

Infowars Got Banned by Facebook, So Trump Just Gave It a Huge Boost

The president sides with far-right conspiracy theorists.

Alex Jones

InfoWars founder Alex Jones was banned from Facebook and Instagram this week.Jose Luis Magana/AP

President Donald Trump wants you to know just what he thinks about Facebook’s decision to ban extremist media figures from its platforms.

On Thursday, the social media giant announced that it would no longer permit content from InfoWars—which for years has propagated conspiracy theories on topics ranging from 9/11 to the Sandy Hook massacre—to be shared on Facebook or Instagram, which Facebook owns. Facebook also announced that it was banning accounts run by InfoWars founder Alex Jones; Paul Joseph Watson, InfoWars’ former editor at large; and others Facebook views as “dangerous actors.” Watson has a long history of promoting falsehoods and conspiracy theories and posting hate-filled videos with titles like “Why Are Feminists Fat & Ugly?

Trump, who has long insisted—without evidence—that social media companies are biased against conservatives, wasn’t happy about Facebook’s actions. On Friday, he branded Watson a “conservative thinker” and tweeted that he was “surprised” to see him banned from Facebook. Then on Saturday, Trump retweeted two of Watson’s tweets.

Trump then followed that up by sharing an InfoWars video featuring black Trump supporters singing the president’s praises.

This isn’t the first time Trump has supported InfoWars. During the 2016 presidential election, he called in to Jones’ radio show and gave a 30-minute interview. “Your reputation is amazing,” Trump told Jones. After the election, Trump called Jones to thank him for his support, according to Jones, who recounted the conversation in a video he later released on InfoWars.

One More Thing

And it's a big one. Mother Jones is launching a new Corruption Project to do deep, time-intensive reporting on the corruption that is both the cause and result of the crisis in our democracy.

The more we thought about how Mother Jones can have the most impact right now, the more we realized that so many stories come down to corruption: People with wealth and power putting their interests first—and often getting away with it.

Our goal is to understand how we got here and how we might get out. We're aiming to create a reporting position dedicated to uncovering corruption, build a team, and let them investigate for a year—publishing our stories in a concerted window: a special issue of our magazine, video and podcast series, and a dedicated online portal so they don't get lost in the daily deluge of headlines and breaking news.

We want to go all in, and we've got seed funding to get started—but we're looking to raise $500,000 in donations this spring so we can go even bigger. You can read about why we think this project is what the moment demands and what we hope to accomplish—and if you like how it sounds, please help us go big with a tax-deductible donation today.

