Kamala Harris Just Said We’re “Probably” Facing a Constitutional Crisis

The California senator also called for “seriously” taking a look at breaking up Facebook.

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) said Sunday that the Unites States is potentially facing a constitutional crisis,echoing comments this week from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“A constitutional crisis is generally when the system we set up with checks and balances, when each of the independent co-equal branches of government, fails to perform its duties and I think we’re seeing the breakdown of responsibilities,” she said in an interview with Jake Tapper on CNN’s State of the Union, pointing to the lack of cooperation from Attorney General William Barr and the White House with Congress.

“Now being a member of the US Congress and Senate, I’m seeing up close where there is a failure to respect the significance of Congress’ duty to preform a role of oversight over the administration, over the agencies,” the presidential hopeful told Tapper. “I’m seeing the failure to appreciate the importance of testifying before Congress in a way that is straight forward and truthful, so yes I think it’s fair to say that we’re looking at a crisis not only of confidence but potentially, a constitutional crisis.” 

During the interview, the California Senator who represents Silicon Valley also said that she’d like to see “serious regulation” on Facebook because it has experienced massive growth and it has prioritized growth over the best interest of its consumers, especially in the issue of privacy. “I think we have to seriously take a look at” breaking up the company, she said, touting her experience protecting consumer privacy as California attorney general.

“There are very few people that can actually get by and be involved in their communities or their society without somehow somewhere using Facebook, it’s very difficult for people to be engaged in any level of commerce without it,” Harris said. “We have to recognize it for what it is. It is essentially a utility that has gone unregulated and as far as I’m concerned that has to stop.” 

Harris’ comments follow one of the company’s co-founders suggesting the same earlier this week. Her fellow senator and presidential contender Elizabeth Warren has also called for breaking up Facebook, as well as other tech giants.

