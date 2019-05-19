9 hours ago

Leslie Jones Rips Into Alabama’s Abortion Ban on SNL: “This Is a War on Women”

“When women have a choice, women have freedom.”

Comedian Leslie Jones ripped into Alabama’s recent vote to effectively ban abortion on Saturday Night Live, appearing during the show’s Weekend Update segment in a red Handmaid’s Tale gown. “Basically, we’re all handmaids now,” Jones said. 

In a monologue both hilarious and pointed, Jones blasted the 25 senators who voted for the ban—all men, she said, who look like the casting call for a “Lipitor commercial”—while emphasizing the severity of the vote. Alabama isn’t alone in this gender imbalance: Mother Jones found that all of the nine states that recently passed abortion bans had a lower than average percentage of women serving in their legislatures, except for Georgia.

“Look, the fact that nine states are doing this means this really is a war on women,” Jones said. “And if you’re a woman out there and you feel scared or confused, just know that you’re not alone. There are so many women out there that’s got your back, especially me.” 

