3 hours ago

Pelosi Urges Trump’s Family to Stage “Intervention” Into the President

She also offered an interesting theory for why the president was so furious yesterday.

Following an especially tumultuous day in the Trump White House, the president has twice attempted to refute the narrative that he blew up at top Democrats after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) earlier on Wednesday publicly accused him of engaging in a “cover-up.”

“I was extremely calm,” Trump insisted in a tweet. He also claimed, without evidence, that Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, and the media had conspired to fabricate the confrontation.

But Pelosi on Thursday went even further to underscore how alarming the president’s behavior had been when he abruptly stormed out of a planned meeting to discuss infrastructure. “I pray for the president of the United States,” she told reporters at her weekly press conference. “I wish that his family or his administration or his staff would have an intervention for the good of the country.”

There has been no response as of yet from the president, his family, his administration, or his staff to her remarks, but they are all but certain to enrage Trump.

The intense back-and-forth comes amid increasing calls among Democrats and one Republican congressman to begin impeachment proceedings, as the Trump administration continues to defy congressional subpoenas. After discussing the issue with her caucus on Wednesday, however, Pelosi emerged steadfast in her determination to avoid impeachment for as long as possible.

In her press conference Thursday, she explained that this was precisely what had sparked Trump’s fury, because, the “White House is just crying out for impeachment,” she said. Pelosi continued, adding that her caucus was more united than media reports had indicated. “That’s what disappointed him yesterday because he didn’t see this rush to impeachment.” 

The House Speaker has warned against the process, arguing that it would be too divisive for the country and only rally Trump’s base.

DOES IT FEEL LIKE POLITICS IS AT A BREAKING POINT?

Headshot of Editor in Chief of Mother Jones, Clara Jeffery

It sure feels that way to me, and here at Mother Jones, we’ve been thinking a lot about what journalism needs to do differently, and how we can have the biggest impact.

We kept coming back to one word: corruption. Democracy and the rule of law being undermined by those with wealth and power for their own gain. So we're launching an ambitious Mother Jones Corruption Project to do deep, time-intensive reporting on systemic corruption, and asking the MoJo community to help crowdfund it.

We aim to hire, build a team, and give them the time and space needed to understand how we got here and how we might get out. We want to dig into the forces and decisions that have allowed massive conflicts of interest, influence peddling, and win-at-all-costs politics to flourish.

It's unlike anything we've done, and we have seed funding to get started, but we're looking to raise $500,000 from readers by July when we'll be making key budgeting decisions—and the more resources we have by then, the deeper we can dig. If our plan sounds good to you, please help kickstart it with a tax-deductible donation today.

Thanks for reading—whether or not you can pitch in today, or ever, I'm glad you're with us.

Signed by Clara Jeffery

Clara Jeffery, Editor-in-Chief

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate