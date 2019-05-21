Powerful Scenes as Thousands Across the Country Protest Extreme Abortion Laws

As Republican-controlled state legislatures continue to pass legislation restricting abortion access—a steady movement that has prompted outrage and deep concerns this may trigger a conservative-leaning Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade—reproductive rights groups have organized a mass national protest on Tuesday to speak out against the new wave of draconian laws.

The call to action comes exactly one week after Alabama lawmakers passed a measure effectively banning abortions outright, even in cases of rape and incest. The ban, which was signed into law the next day, also makes it a felony punishable of up to 99 years in prison for doctors who perform the procedure. Seven other states have passed legislation targeting abortion rights this year alone.

The #StopTheBans demonstrations on Tuesday will kick off around noon local time, with at least 500 events scheduled at statehouses and courthouses around the country. More than 50 organizations, including the American Civil Liberties Union and Planned Parenthood, are behind the national day of protest. Several high-profile Democrats, including 2020 presidential candidates Sen. Amy Klobuchar and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, were among the protesters attending the DC rally outside the Supreme Court.

We’ll be updating this post with powerful scenes from the various protests below:

New York comes out against attempts to overturn Roe v Wade! #StopTheBans now at @middlechurch pic.twitter.com/7OlvkFC1KU — Gili Getz 🔥 (@giligetz) May 21, 2019

“These are attacks, but know this its only a war if we fight back — and we’re going to fight back,” @RepPressley says at a Supreme Court abortion protest on National Day of Action to Stop the Bans pic.twitter.com/ipSLdtie7v — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) May 21, 2019

.@PeteButtigieg rallying with hundreds of activists at the steps of the Supreme Court to #StopTheBans. pic.twitter.com/AmBoQe8DuG — Latino Victory (@latinovictoryus) May 21, 2019

A #StopTheBans rally against recently enacted anti-abortion measures in Kentucky and other states like Alabama and Missouri is about to get started outside the federal building in Louisville. @courierjournal pic.twitter.com/OF4ht3qYMP — Billy Kobin (@Billy_Kobin) May 21, 2019

Sen Amy Klobuchar: “These guys think they are going to take women’s healthcare backward… This is a systematic attack on our healthcare.” pic.twitter.com/iKup1dT8gv — David Smith (@SmithInAmerica) May 21, 2019

In Connecticut, we will always protect the rights of women to make their own healthcare decisions. #StopTheBans pic.twitter.com/67G9OEVGqm — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) May 21, 2019