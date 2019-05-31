International Markets Plummet as Trump Announces Mexico Tariff Threat

How many times will Congress let the president unilaterally raise taxes on Americans? All the times. https://t.co/hJtaKly92K
— Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 31, 2019
Dear America, get ready to pay more for pretty much everything until Mexico solves a problem that no country in the world has ever been able to fix. https://t.co/RVdNcxiDHx
— Kevin Sieff (@ksieff) May 31, 2019
Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), the chairman of the Senate’s Finance committee, went one step further, calling the plan a “misuse of presidential tariff authority.” He also warned that it could upend the passage of the revised NAFTA agreement, USMCA.
“I support nearly every one of President Trump’s immigration policies,” Grassley said in a statement, “but this is not one of them.”
The sudden announcement, a likely effort to reinvigorate the president’s base, came just days after special counsel Robert Mueller staged an unprecedented press conference in which he declined to exonerate the president of obstructing justice in the Russia probe.
When asked about the tariffs hurting US consumers, White House Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney offered this response on Thursday: “Americans are paying this right now, illegal immigration comes at a cost, the American taxpayer is paying for what’s going on at the border.”