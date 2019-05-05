6 hours ago

Upon Further Review, I Am Annoyed by Donald Trump’s Tweet About the Derby

Because he’s not totally wrong. Replay is a scourge! Seize the issue, sports fans of the left!

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Donnie from Queens, you’re on WFAN:

(This replaced an earlier tweet that was identical but for the president’s having spelling Kentucky “Kentuky.”)

He is referring to the unsatisfying conclusion of Saturday’s muddy Kentucky Derby, in which a replay review voided Maximum Security’s apparent victory, giving the win to 65-to-1 long shot Country House. The knowing coves all say it was the correct call, that the stewards would’ve made the same call had the race been a Wednesday maiden claimer at Del Mar and not the crown jewel of the sport of kings.

Trump is having a dumb laugh here, in that barking-seal way of his, and he’s wrong on the merits besides. But as ever his instinct is unerring for harnessing the inchoate discontents of millions of Americans to the structures of reactionary thought. Replay is a scourge; it’s reduced sports to the captious overprecision of law school and certain bar trivia nights. Witness the NBA playoffs, which have become an exercise in post hoc pettifogging by teams and media and even some wayward fansAnd the crowd goes ahem! It is incumbent upon replay haters of the left not to let the president seize the beachhead here. Progressives must make the issue theirs. It’s about consumer rights, about the freedom enjoyed by league monopolies to degrade their product unto hideousness. It’s about worker rights, about the ever-fattening layer of middle-management anal retentives, hired to judge the labors of talented individuals. Alert Liz Warren’s policy shop. Get Beto on a table outside the Toyota Center. Put a microphone in the infield of Churchill Downs and see if Mayor Pete wanders over. Don’t let Trump have this one.

One More Thing

And it's a big one. Mother Jones is launching a new Corruption Project to do deep, time-intensive reporting on the corruption that is both the cause and result of the crisis in our democracy.

The more we thought about how Mother Jones can have the most impact right now, the more we realized that so many stories come down to corruption: People with wealth and power putting their interests first—and often getting away with it.

Our goal is to understand how we got here and how we might get out. We're aiming to create a reporting position dedicated to uncovering corruption, build a team, and let them investigate for a year—publishing our stories in a concerted window: a special issue of our magazine, video and podcast series, and a dedicated online portal so they don't get lost in the daily deluge of headlines and breaking news.

We want to go all in, and we've got seed funding to get started—but we're looking to raise $500,000 in donations this spring so we can go even bigger. You can read about why we think this project is what the moment demands and what we hope to accomplish—and if you like how it sounds, please help us go big with a tax-deductible donation today.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate