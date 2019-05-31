11 Are Dead Following a Mass Shooting in Virginia Beach

Eleven people were killed in a mass shooting in Virginia Beach Friday afternoon, according to police. Six people, including a police officer, were injured.

The shooting took place at the city’s Municipal Center, according to local news reports. The shooter, who news reports say was a current city employee, was shot and killed by police.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam called it “a tragic day for Virginia Beach.”

This is a tragic day for Virginia Beach and our entire Commonwealth. My heart breaks for the victims of this devastating shooting, their families, and all who loved them. I am on my way to Virginia Beach now and will be there within the hour. — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) May 31, 2019

“This is the most devastating day in the history of Virginia Beach,” the city’s mayor, Bobby Dyer, said at a press conference.

This is a developing story.