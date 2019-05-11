4 hours ago

Watch Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Make Congressional History

The first-term representative takes her record-breaking turn in the Speaker’s chair.

Nancy Kaszerman/ZUMA

On Friday afternoon, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) made history once again by becoming the youngest woman to ever preside over the House of Representatives.

In front of a mostly empty chamber just before the weekend, the 29 year old congresswoman who represents portions of Queens and the Bronx took her first routine shift running debate as a member of the majority party. She kept order for about an hour, recognizing colleagues for a string of minor speeches before formally gaveling the week’s session to a close. 

According to Reuters, who spoke with the representative following her stint filling in for Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), Ocasio-Cortez enjoyed the experience, though the famously Instagram savvy politician acknowledged one regret: “It’s exciting. It’s certainly a view. I wish we could, I wish we were allowed to take photos.”

 

 

 

