Watch Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Make Congressional History

On Friday afternoon, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) made history once again by becoming the youngest woman to ever preside over the House of Representatives.

In front of a mostly empty chamber just before the weekend, the 29 year old congresswoman who represents portions of Queens and the Bronx took her first routine shift running debate as a member of the majority party. She kept order for about an hour, recognizing colleagues for a string of minor speeches before formally gaveling the week’s session to a close.

Today I presided over the House floor for the first time. Every day here is a sacred privilege + responsibility entrusted to me by my community. I never forget that, and moments like these drive it home. Thank you to the people of NY14 + beyond. This House belongs to all of us. https://t.co/EPW5vP3lrP — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 10, 2019

According to Reuters, who spoke with the representative following her stint filling in for Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), Ocasio-Cortez enjoyed the experience, though the famously Instagram savvy politician acknowledged one regret: “It’s exciting. It’s certainly a view. I wish we could, I wish we were allowed to take photos.”