Here’s How the 2020 Candidates Reacted to Today’s Supreme Court Ruling on Gerrymandering

The Supreme Court issued a ruling Thursday finding that partisan gerrymandering can’t be blocked by federal courts, effectively allowing state legislatures to draw district lines in such a way as to disadvantage either political party. On Twitter, the 2020 Democratic hopefuls pounced on the opportunity to weigh in.

Several candidates, including New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and Washington Governor Jay Inslee, called gerrymandering a “disgrace.”

This is a disgrace. Partisan gerrymandering guts the most sacred principle of our democracy: voters choose their representatives—not the other way around. We can't rely on the judiciary to defend our values. We need Clean Elections and fair redistricting. https://t.co/d8PZe5H5wA — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) June 27, 2019

This is a disgrace and an insult to our democracy. https://t.co/blc6Ycl6uk — Jay Inslee (@JayInslee) June 27, 2019

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren called the decision “an abomination.”

The Supreme Court's decision is an abomination. Five Republican-appointed justices gave the green light to partisan gerrymandering—which lets Republicans pursue their extreme agenda without accountability to the people. It's bad for our democracy and we need to fight back. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) June 27, 2019

Still other candidates pointed out that gerrymandering can be used to weaken the voting power of communities of color.

Today, the Supreme Court gave Republican politicians across the country the approval to rig our democracy and suppress voters with racist, gerrymandered maps. This is is not what democracy is about. We can take back power by registering and mobilizing new voters. https://t.co/JBIgSO2kmh — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) June 27, 2019

#SCOTUS has ruled AGAINST adding the #CitizenshipQuestion to #Census2020. This is a major win for democracy, but the fight to ensure every voice is heard is not over. We must continue reassuring communities of color that census participation is safe, important, and necessary. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) June 27, 2019

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker promised a new Voting Rights Act to remove barriers to voting access.

Voters should be able to choose their politicians, not the other way around. Disappointed in today's Supreme Court decision. As president, I'll pass a new Voting Rights Act, which would end partisan gerrymandering once and for all. https://t.co/5bvsy0wbhu https://t.co/PyROrCrike — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) June 27, 2019

Texas Representative Beto O’Rourke also unveiled a plan to strengthen voting rights.

My plan to fix our democracy and return power to people would end partisan gerrymandering designed to draw people out of their democracy—and ensure 35 million additional votes are cast in 2024. Read it here: https://t.co/Hf94dosadx — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) June 27, 2019

Others made broader statements about the harmful consequences of the Supreme Court’s decision.

Politicians shouldn’t be able to pick their voters, voters should choose their representatives. The Supreme Court's gerrymandering decision will have drastic consequences for the future of our nation. As president, banning partisan gerrymandering will be a top priority. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 27, 2019