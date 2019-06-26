So-called “climate candidate”, Gov. Jay Inslee of Washington, made a bold statement about his legislative history during Wednesday’s first Democratic debate on NBC, saying, “I am the only candidate here who has passed a law protecting a woman’s right of reproductive health, and health insurance.”
Minnesota senator Amy Klobuchar had the perfect response.
“I just want to say there’s three women up here that have fought pretty hard for a woman’s right to choose,” Klobuchar said, with a nod to her fellow woman candidates Elizabeth Warren and Tulsi Gabbard.
