4 hours ago

Bill de Blasio Says NYPD Will Investigate the Latest Rape Allegations Against Trump. An Expert Says It Probably Can’t.

New York’s statute of limitations rules could mean Trump can’t be charged.

Democratic presidential candidate Bill de Blasio speaks during the Iowa Democratic Party's Hall of Fame Celebration on Sunday, June 9, 2019.Charlie Neibergall/AP

It’s been rough goings for New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio since he declared his presidential intentions. More than three-quarters of his current constituents wish he hadn’t run—and even tried to ban him from his gym for doing so. The rest of the country hasn’t felt inspired, either: Since he entered the race in May, he’s consistently polled in the gutter. And according to a new analysis from the Washington Post, he’s the candidate voters would most like to see drop out.

But on Friday, when New York magazine published journalist E. Jean Carroll’s horrifying account of being raped by President Donald Trump in New York City’s Bergdorf Goodman department store in the mid-1990s, de Blasio suddenly found himself in the role of could-be hero. As mayor of the city in which said department store exists—in a state where no statute of limitations on prosecuting rape accusations exists—de Blasio, surely, could put some real mettle behind his campaign’s raison d’être: “Donald Trump must be stopped.”

And during a weekend of presidential forum round robins in Columbia, South Carolina, de Blasio announced his intentions to do just that. “This is the most serious of all the charges,” de Blasio told reporters. “The moment we, in New York City with our police department have a complaint, we will investigate immediately, and we will find out the truth.”

Not so fast. Mother Jones‘ Madison Pauly spoke with Roger Canaff, a former sex crimes prosecutor in the Bronx who now trains law enforcement on how to handle sexual violence cases, just as Carroll’s allegations came to light. And she learned that prosecuting the president for this heinous act might be impossible.

The primary reason is that the statute of limitations for first-degree rape in New York was only five years during the mid-1990s. New York updated the law in 2006 to the current standard, “but the new law doesn’t apply to cases in which the statute of limitations has already expire,” Pauly writes.

And Canaff told Pauly that federal case law has enforced that precedent:

MJ: Today, there’s no statute of limitations for first-degree rape in New York. But that’s only been the case since 2006. Before then, New York’s statute of limitations for first-degree rape was only five years. Which laws apply, the current ones or the laws at the time?

RC: The Supreme Court case is called Stogner vs. California. Basically what it says is you cannot change the statute of limitations, and then charge somebody under it retroactively. So if a crime is committed in 1995, and the statute of limitations at the time of the crime is five years, then even if the statute of limitations is changed 10 or 15 or 20 years later, a person who committed that crime in 1995 cannot be charged under it. The person has to be charged under the law as it existed at the time.

Which means:

MJ: So if the allegations are true, the president gets away with it? 

RC: Correct.

:/

DOES IT FEEL LIKE POLITICS IS AT A BREAKING POINT?

Headshot of Editor in Chief of Mother Jones, Clara Jeffery

It sure feels that way to me, and here at Mother Jones, we’ve been thinking a lot about what journalism needs to do differently, and how we can have the biggest impact.

We kept coming back to one word: corruption. Democracy and the rule of law being undermined by those with wealth and power for their own gain. So we're launching an ambitious Mother Jones Corruption Project to do deep, time-intensive reporting on systemic corruption, and asking the MoJo community to help crowdfund it.

We aim to hire, build a team, and give them the time and space needed to understand how we got here and how we might get out. We want to dig into the forces and decisions that have allowed massive conflicts of interest, influence peddling, and win-at-all-costs politics to flourish.

It's unlike anything we've done, and we have seed funding to get started, but we're looking to raise $500,000 from readers by July when we'll be making key budgeting decisions—and the more resources we have by then, the deeper we can dig. If our plan sounds good to you, please help kickstart it with a tax-deductible donation today.

Thanks for reading—whether or not you can pitch in today, or ever, I'm glad you're with us.

Signed by Clara Jeffery

Clara Jeffery, Editor-in-Chief

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate

Share your feedback: We’re planning to launch a new version of the comments section. Help us test it.