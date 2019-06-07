5 hours ago

Here’s What 2020 Candidates Are Saying on Gun Violence Prevention Day

“Enough is enough.”

Kamala Harris

Richard Vogel/AP

Today is National Gun Violence Awareness Day, and the Democratic presidential candidates are lining up to express their support for gun control. Created in 2015 by the group Everytown For Gun Safety, the annual event is intended to draw attention to the shootings that have torn apart families and communities across the country. Many of the White House hopefuls are wearing orange in honor 15-year-old Hadiya Pendleton, who was shot and killed shortly after she performed in Barack Obama’s second inaugural parade in 2013.

Gun control had been a relatively low-key issue throughout the first part of the Democratic primary campaign, though that may change now that Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) has convened a high-profile special session of the state legislature to consider how to respond to a recent mass shooting.

In a statement, Everytown said that Friday’s show of solidarity by the candidates—so far, 13 have tweeted in support of National Gun Violence Awareness Day—is “yet another indication that gun violence prevention will be a marquee issue in the 2020 presidential campaign.” 

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has yet to say anything today about the state of gun violence in the country, but he has managed to tweet some things about Nancy Pelosi and Mars

 

