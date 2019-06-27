2 hours ago

Last Night, Democrats Argued With Each Other. Tonight They Wasted No Time Going After Trump.

Kamala Harris and Bernie Sanders trained their attacks on the president in a heated opening round of arguments.

At the start of Thursday’s second Democratic presidential debate on NBC, 2020 candidates had sharp words for Donald Trump and the Republican party, making for a notable shift in tone from the first presidential debate Wednesday.

Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) kicked off the debate with a zinger. When asked whether Democrats had a duty to explain how they would pay for their proposals, the senator from California turned the question around.

“I hear that question,” she said, “but where was that question when the Republicans and Donald Trump passed a tax bill that benefits the top one percent and the biggest corporations in this country, contributing at least one trillion dollars to the debt of America, which middle class families will pay for one way or another?” Watch:

Harris said that she would propose a $500 monthly tax credit for every family making less than $100,000 per year.

“Working families need support and need to be lifted up,” she said. “Frankly, this economy is not working for working people.”

Then, when asked whether having a “socialist” on the ticket would swing voters toward Trump, Senator Bernie Sanders (D-VT) highlighted the president’s 2016 campaign promises as evidence that voters deserve more.

“The American people understand that Trump is a phony,” he said. “That Trump is a pathological liar and a racist. And that he lied to the American people during his campaign.”

He, like Harris, referenced the new tax code.

“President Trump, you’re not standing up for working families when you’re trying to throw 32 million people off the healthcare they have,” he said. “Eighty-three percent of your tax benefits go to the top one percent.”

DOES IT FEEL LIKE POLITICS IS AT A BREAKING POINT?

Headshot of Editor in Chief of Mother Jones, Clara Jeffery

It sure feels that way to me, and here at Mother Jones, we’ve been thinking a lot about what journalism needs to do differently, and how we can have the biggest impact.

We kept coming back to one word: corruption. Democracy and the rule of law being undermined by those with wealth and power for their own gain. So we're launching an ambitious Mother Jones Corruption Project to do deep, time-intensive reporting on systemic corruption, and asking the MoJo community to help crowdfund it.

We aim to hire, build a team, and give them the time and space needed to understand how we got here and how we might get out. We want to dig into the forces and decisions that have allowed massive conflicts of interest, influence peddling, and win-at-all-costs politics to flourish.

It's unlike anything we've done, and we have seed funding to get started, but we're looking to raise $500,000 from readers by July when we'll be making key budgeting decisions—and the more resources we have by then, the deeper we can dig. If our plan sounds good to you, please help kickstart it with a tax-deductible donation today.

Thanks for reading—whether or not you can pitch in today, or ever, I'm glad you're with us.

Signed by Clara Jeffery

Clara Jeffery, Editor-in-Chief

