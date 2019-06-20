Felix Sater Will Testify in Private About Trump Tower Moscow. He Says He Was Willing to Do it Publicly.

Felix Sater, a real estate developer who helped Donald Trump secretly pursue Kremlin backing for a Trump-branded tower in Moscow, will testify before the House Intelligence Committee on Friday after months of delay, but it will be behind closed doors. Sater, though, tells Mother Jones he would have happily appeared in open session—begging the question of why he’s not.

“I was always willing to testify publicly,” Sater said on Thursday.

Sater’s private appearance may help congressional Democrats’ effort to investigate the potentially lucrative Moscow Trump Tower deal, which Trump pursued while running for president, but the public won’t hear the details. Sater’s session is the latest of several interviews of important witnesses who have appeared behind closed doors, if they have agreed to testify at all. These conditions preclude high-profile televised hearings that Democratic activists say are necessary to highlight damning details in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report, many of which were largely covered up or misrepresented by Trump and Attorney General William Barr.

Earlier this week, Hope Hicks, the former White House communications director, testified behind closed doors before the House Judiciary Committee. Last week, Donald Trump Jr. appeared privately before the Senate Intelligence Committee. That committee’s Republican chairman, Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.), has in fact refused to hold public hearings with key witnesses—a stance committee Democrats say they disagree with, but have not seriously challenged. Meanwhile Mueller himself has not agreed to Democrats’ efforts to secure his testimony before the House Judiciary and Intelligence committees. The chairmen of those panels say they may subpoena him.

Sater was previously scheduled to testify in a public hearing in April. The testimony would have provided a follow-up to the explosive allegations that Michael Cohen, Trump’s former personal attorney and partner to Sater on the Moscow deal, made in February 27 testimony before the House Oversight Committee. Cohen said Trump and the lawyers assisting Trump’s defense encouraged Cohen to lie to Congress by downplaying the extent of their pursuit of the deal.

But after Barr sent a letter on March 24 offering what critics now call a misleading summary of Mueller’s report, Schiff and other Democrats faced political backlash from Trump loyalists, who alleged top Democrats went too far in pursuing any Trump-Russia connection. Amid that pushback, the House Intelligence Committee postponed Sater’s testimony.

The rescheduled appearance will be private. Patrick Boland, spokesman for Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), declined to confirm Sater’s appearance or comment on why the Democrats decided against a public hearing.

Sater told Mother Jones that he thought the committee would prefer a closed session given the amount of sensitive national security information that might come up. “I can understand that there is [too] much NATSEC stuff for them to be comfortable with it being public,” he said in a text message.

Sater, a convicted felon, is also a former FBI informant who helped the US government prosecute mob figures and claims he provided information used to help track Osama Bin Laden. But most of Sater’s testimony Friday is expected to focus on his work with Cohen to help the Trump Organization secure an agreement to build the Moscow tower, which the men believed could have earned hundreds of millions of dollars in profits. The effort to land the deal, which began in 2015, continued through at least June 2016. During his campaign, Trump repeatedly claimed, falsely, that he had no business with Russia. In fact, Cohen approached Dmitry Peskov, a top deputy to Russian President Vladimir Putin, in January 2016 in an effort to win Putin’s help landing the deal, even as Trump frequently praised Putin on the campaign trail.

The Washington Post reported Thursday that Sater plans to share with the committee details about the tower effort that have not been publicly detailed before, including advice he received from a former Soviet army general on pursuing the project.

In a speech Wednesday at the National Press Club, Schiff cited Trump’s pursuit of the Moscow deal as a particularly clear example of how the president’s varied financial interests leave him open to foreign influence. Secretly negotiating with Russians while running for president “may not be a crime,” Schiff said. “It is, however, a counterintelligence problem of the first order of magnitude.”

Schiff also said Wednesday that Trump may still hope to complete the deal. “If the president continues to want to make that deal, then our policy continues to be held hostage by the profit-making incentive there,” Schiff said. “So I think getting out as much information ultimately about the efforts to build that tower will be salutary by [shining] a spotlight on it.”