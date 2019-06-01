32 mins ago

Another Republican Backs Away From Challenging Trump in 2020

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says he will not run for president.

Maryland Gov. Larry HoganScott Eisen/Getty

Another high-profile Republican has said he will not challenge President Donald Trump’s reelection bid. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan posted on Twitter Saturday that he appreciated the encouragement he had received from people urging him to consider running in 2020. “However,” he tweeted, “I will not be a candidate.”

In the same thread, he mentioned America United, an organization he launched to “support bipartisan, common-sense solutions” and to “get our nation back on the right track.” In an interview with the Washington Post, Hogan dismissed the suggestion that his advocacy organization could be a precursor to an independent campaign against Trump. 

“No, no, no — it’s not,” Hogan said. “It’s not about a third-party run or anything like that. I’m not hedging my bets.”

On Friday afternoon, former Ohio Gov. John Kasich suggested he would be unlikely to challenge Trump, even though “all of my options are on the table.” 

Kasich, a Trump critic, told CNN that “90 percent of the Republican Party supports” Trump, and that he didn’t see a way he could get the nomination.

Former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld, the only major Republican politician currently challenging Trump, told CSPAN last week that he’d encouraged Horgan and Kasich to run.  

DOES IT FEEL LIKE POLITICS IS AT A BREAKING POINT?

Headshot of Editor in Chief of Mother Jones, Clara Jeffery

It sure feels that way to me, and here at Mother Jones, we’ve been thinking a lot about what journalism needs to do differently, and how we can have the biggest impact.

We kept coming back to one word: corruption. Democracy and the rule of law being undermined by those with wealth and power for their own gain. So we're launching an ambitious Mother Jones Corruption Project to do deep, time-intensive reporting on systemic corruption, and asking the MoJo community to help crowdfund it.

We aim to hire, build a team, and give them the time and space needed to understand how we got here and how we might get out. We want to dig into the forces and decisions that have allowed massive conflicts of interest, influence peddling, and win-at-all-costs politics to flourish.

It's unlike anything we've done, and we have seed funding to get started, but we're looking to raise $500,000 from readers by July when we'll be making key budgeting decisions—and the more resources we have by then, the deeper we can dig. If our plan sounds good to you, please help kickstart it with a tax-deductible donation today.

Thanks for reading—whether or not you can pitch in today, or ever, I'm glad you're with us.

Signed by Clara Jeffery

Clara Jeffery, Editor-in-Chief

