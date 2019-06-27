2 hours ago

Highlights From Jared Kushner’s Bizarre and Fantastical Middle East Peace Conference

In which the West Bank and Gaza are “going to be like a hot IPO.”  

Shaun Tandon/AFP/Getty

To solve what he called “the war that never ends” between Israel and the Palestinians, President Donald Trump promised to pursue an “ultimate deal” after securing the White House in 2016. No landmark agreement has materialized, but during a two-day summit this week in Bahrain, Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner presented a $50 billion “peace to prosperity” plan, promising 179 business and infrastructure projects.

Zero Israeli or Palestinian politicians attended the event, and among Palestinian leaders, the conference was derided as infeasible without a political solution to stabilize the region. Kushner assured attendees that a political solution would be coming with the second part of his plan, providing no specifics. “Today is not about the political issues,” he said in a speech opening the conference. “We’ll get to them at the right time.”

Since taking office, Trump has eliminated more than $200 million in aid to the West Bank and Gaza, removing “food aid or basic health services” from “tens and thousands of Palestinians,” the Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported. His administration has closely allied itself with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing government and championed several controversial Israel initiatives like moving the American embassy to Jerusalem and endorsing Israeli control of the disputed Golan Heights. Kushner’s economic development plan hews closely to a proposal Netanyahu introduced more than a decade ago. 

Gregg Carlstrom, Middle East correspondent for the Economist, offered some pointed commentary from the conference, which in his view appeared to range from laughably naive to bizarre.

Similar to how Trump pitched the beaches of North Korea as a future real estate bonanza for the Hermit Kingdom, Kushner and other top Trump officials followed suit, with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin telling investors at the conference that soon the West Bank and Gaza are “going to be like a hot IPO.”  

In a series of panels on the second day, officials from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates joined American executives like Randall Stephenson, chairman of AT&T, and Trump fundraiser Tom Barrack for some lofty discussions of technology for Palestine.

“It is easy to be against things, but that is not going to help the Palestinian people, it is not going to help the region,” Kushner told reporters during the summit. “But what we’ve tried to do is take the harder task of being for something.”

Not far but a world away from the wealthy setting of Bahrain, thousands of Palestinians protested in Ramallah during the summit. “The US administration is humiliating the Arab leaders,” one senior Palestinian official said. “The time has come for the Arabs to rise in order to restore their dignity.”

من الفعاليات ضد ورشة المنامة في بيت لحم

Posted by ‎حركة التحرير الوطني الفلسطيني " فتح "/الصفحة الرسمية‎ on Tuesday, June 25, 2019

DOES IT FEEL LIKE POLITICS IS AT A BREAKING POINT?

Headshot of Editor in Chief of Mother Jones, Clara Jeffery

It sure feels that way to me, and here at Mother Jones, we’ve been thinking a lot about what journalism needs to do differently, and how we can have the biggest impact.

We kept coming back to one word: corruption. Democracy and the rule of law being undermined by those with wealth and power for their own gain. So we're launching an ambitious Mother Jones Corruption Project to do deep, time-intensive reporting on systemic corruption, and asking the MoJo community to help crowdfund it.

We aim to hire, build a team, and give them the time and space needed to understand how we got here and how we might get out. We want to dig into the forces and decisions that have allowed massive conflicts of interest, influence peddling, and win-at-all-costs politics to flourish.

It's unlike anything we've done, and we have seed funding to get started, but we're looking to raise $500,000 from readers by July when we'll be making key budgeting decisions—and the more resources we have by then, the deeper we can dig. If our plan sounds good to you, please help kickstart it with a tax-deductible donation today.

Thanks for reading—whether or not you can pitch in today, or ever, I'm glad you're with us.

Signed by Clara Jeffery

Clara Jeffery, Editor-in-Chief

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate

Share your feedback: We’re planning to launch a new version of the comments section. Help us test it.