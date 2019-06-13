Kellyanne Conway Should Be Fired for Hatch Act Violations, Federal Agency Concludes

A federal watchdog agency on Thursday recommended that Kellyanne Conway be “removed from federal service” over her repeated violations of the Hatch Act, a law that bars federal employees from making political remarks with the purpose of influencing an election.

“Ms. Conway’s violations, if left unpunished, would send a message to all federal employees that they need not abide by the Hatch Act’s restrictions,” the Office of the Special Counsel said in a statement. “Her actions thus erode the principal foundation of our democratic system—the rule of law.”

The report, which was sent to the White House, also cited her social media posts disparaging Democratic 2020 candidates.

Conway previously ran afoul of the law over interviews she gave in 2017 about the Alabama Senate special election.

The OSC’s statement on Thursday referenced Conway’s recent mocking of her prior Hatch Act violations. “Blah, blah blah. If you’re trying to silence me through the Hatch Act, it’s not going to work,” Conway told a reporter after she attacked Joe Biden. “Let me know when the jail sentence starts.”

The White House on Thursday fired back at the OSC’s determination, rejecting it as “deeply flawed” and in violation of Conway’s First Amendment rights. “Its decisions seem to be influenced by media pressure and liberal organizations,” a statement from White House Deputy Press Secretary Steven Groves read.