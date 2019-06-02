11 hours ago

The Pentagon Just Rebuked the White House Over the USS John McCain Stunt

“There is no room for politicizing the military.”

President Donald Trump speaks to members of the US Navy and shipyard workers on board the USS Gerald R. Ford on March 2, 2017, in Newport News, Virginia.Mark Wilson/Getty Images

The Pentagon appears unhappy with the White House, following an incident in which it asked the US Navy to hide a warship named after the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), one of Donald Trump’s political rivals, last weekend while the president was visiting Japan.

After asking his chief of staff to look into it, Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan rebuked the White House military office for making the request, according to a Reuters report:

“Secretary (Patrick) Shanahan directed his chief of staff to speak with the White House military office and reaffirm his mandate that the Department of Defense will not be politicized,” Lieutenant Colonel Joe Buccino, a Pentagon spokesman, said in a statement.

“The chief of staff reported that he did reinforce this message,” Buccino said. 

Emphasizing the same sentiment on Sunday, Shanahan told reporters traveling with him to Seoul, “There is no room for politicizing the military.”

The Navy confirmed on Saturday that a “request was made” to “minimize the visibility” of the USS John S. McCain, which was stationed at the Yokosuka Naval Base near the USS Wasp, where Trump gave a speech on Memorial Day. It said the plan was not implemented after senior Navy officials found out about it. The Wall Street Journal first reported the emails requesting the move earlier this week. Shanahan said the Pentagon’s chief of staff had not been informed in advance of the request, and that his staff had not received any emails about it. Trump also said Wednesday that he had no prior knowledge of the plan.

The warship incident has renewed concerns about the administration’s tendency to politicize the military—as Reuters points out, Trump has in the past made overtly political speeches to military audiences and pulled soldiers into a mission on the Mexico border.

But on Sunday, White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney downplayed it all, saying the request to remove the warship was not “unreasonable.”

“The fact some 23- or 24-year-old person went to that site and said, ‘Oh my goodness, there’s the John McCain, we all know how the president feels about the former senator, that’s not the best backdrop, can somebody look into moving it?’” Mulvaney said on Meet the Press. “That’s not an unreasonable thing to ask.” He added that it was “silly” to presume anyone would lose their job over the incident, and said Trump’s feelings toward McCain are “well known.”

Trump and McCain were at odds repeatedly before the late senator’s death last year, and Trump has continued to criticize him since then. In an interview with Fox Business Network in March, Trump called McCain “horrible” for opposing Republican efforts to repeal Obamacare, and accused him of giving a dossier of allegations related to Trump’s Russia ties to the FBI for “very evil purposes.” “I was never a fan of John McCain, and I never will be,” he said days before that.

DOES IT FEEL LIKE POLITICS IS AT A BREAKING POINT?

Headshot of Editor in Chief of Mother Jones, Clara Jeffery

It sure feels that way to me, and here at Mother Jones, we’ve been thinking a lot about what journalism needs to do differently, and how we can have the biggest impact.

We kept coming back to one word: corruption. Democracy and the rule of law being undermined by those with wealth and power for their own gain. So we're launching an ambitious Mother Jones Corruption Project to do deep, time-intensive reporting on systemic corruption, and asking the MoJo community to help crowdfund it.

We aim to hire, build a team, and give them the time and space needed to understand how we got here and how we might get out. We want to dig into the forces and decisions that have allowed massive conflicts of interest, influence peddling, and win-at-all-costs politics to flourish.

It's unlike anything we've done, and we have seed funding to get started, but we're looking to raise $500,000 from readers by July when we'll be making key budgeting decisions—and the more resources we have by then, the deeper we can dig. If our plan sounds good to you, please help kickstart it with a tax-deductible donation today.

Thanks for reading—whether or not you can pitch in today, or ever, I'm glad you're with us.

Signed by Clara Jeffery

Clara Jeffery, Editor-in-Chief

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate