WorldPride 2019 kicked off in New York City on Sunday with a special note of festive remembrance for the Stonewall uprising, which occurred 50 years ago this year.

Revelers choked downtown Manhattan for a glimpse of the annual LGBTQ parade, which, according to the New York Times, had more than twice as many registered marchers than previous years. This year, WorldPride, a global event, came to New York City to mark the special anniversary of a turning point in the fight for gay rights.

Before the parade, an alternative rally called the Queer Liberation March attracted protesters who see the main event as too commercial and cozy with the police. Those demonstrators took to the streets to highlight the need for more action on trans rights, HIV prevention, and police reform.

Below is a selection of social media photos from both events in New York City today (including a healthy dose of Pride Pups.)

A die-in at 23 and 6th, Queer Liberation March #Stonewall50 pic.twitter.com/jD3xLY5yyH — Michelangelo Signorile (@MSignorile) June 30, 2019

NYC Googlers showed up for today's Queer Liberation March to make clear they have #NoPrideInYT! pic.twitter.com/VKofBjdaoL — Googlers Against Hate (@EthicalGooglers) June 30, 2019

The NYC Pride March – Happy #WorldPrideNYC everyone! pic.twitter.com/wxZvKow7AI — New York City Pride (@NYCPride) June 30, 2019