1 hour ago

Photos: WorldPride Blitzes New York City, Honoring 50 Years Since Stonewall

Plus lots of Pride Pups.

Marchers carry signs featuring historical LGBTQ figures during the Queer Liberation March on Sunday. That rally was billed as a more radical alternative to New York City's massive Pride march commemorating the 50th anniversary of the clash between police and gay bar patrons that marked a turning point in the modern gay rights movement.Seth Wenig/AP

WorldPride 2019 kicked off in New York City on Sunday with a special note of festive remembrance for the Stonewall uprising, which occurred 50 years ago this year.

Revelers choked downtown Manhattan for a glimpse of the annual LGBTQ parade, which, according to the New York Times, had more than twice as many registered marchers than previous years. This year, WorldPride, a global event, came to New York City to mark the special anniversary of a turning point in the fight for gay rights.

Before the parade, an alternative rally called the Queer Liberation March attracted protesters who see the main event as too commercial and cozy with the police. Those demonstrators took to the streets to highlight the need for more action on trans rights, HIV prevention, and police reform.

Below is a selection of social media photos from both events in New York City today (including a healthy dose of Pride Pups.)

