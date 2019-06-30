WorldPride 2019 kicked off in New York City on Sunday with a special note of festive remembrance for the Stonewall uprising, which occurred 50 years ago this year.
Revelers choked downtown Manhattan for a glimpse of the annual LGBTQ parade, which, according to the New York Times, had more than twice as many registered marchers than previous years. This year, WorldPride, a global event, came to New York City to mark the special anniversary of a turning point in the fight for gay rights.
Before the parade, an alternative rally called the Queer Liberation March attracted protesters who see the main event as too commercial and cozy with the police. Those demonstrators took to the streets to highlight the need for more action on trans rights, HIV prevention, and police reform.
Below is a selection of social media photos from both events in New York City today (including a healthy dose of Pride Pups.)
View this post on Instagram
#Repost @abc7ny with @get_repost ・・・ HAPPY PRIDE: #PrideNYC is officially underway! This year, millions are celebrating #WorldPride — marking 50 years since the Stonewall uprising in Greenwich Village — with so much progress in the gay rights movement. 🌈 #happypride #pride #nyc
Can your city's Council speaker do this? @NYCSpeakerCoJo @katyperry #nycpride2019 pic.twitter.com/2tVBJc4TDu
— Ivan Pereira (@IvanPer4) June 30, 2019
A die-in at 23 and 6th, Queer Liberation March #Stonewall50 pic.twitter.com/jD3xLY5yyH
— Michelangelo Signorile (@MSignorile) June 30, 2019
NYC Googlers showed up for today's Queer Liberation March to make clear they have #NoPrideInYT! pic.twitter.com/VKofBjdaoL
— Googlers Against Hate (@EthicalGooglers) June 30, 2019
🗣 SINGULAR THEY IS A-OKAY #PrideNYC pic.twitter.com/vfH7aIqS2b
— ACLU (@ACLU) June 30, 2019
Today at #PrideNYC, @HRC President @ChadHGriffin and incoming @HRC President #AlphonsoDavid kick off the #NYCPrideMarch with @NYGovCuomo and other leaders! #WorldPride pic.twitter.com/A82K6v9ef2
— Human Rights Campaign (@HRC) June 30, 2019
Very good dogs of #Pride appreciation thread 🌈🐶🌈 pic.twitter.com/55pmJIRTMb
— ACLU (@ACLU) June 30, 2019
Cheers to the dogs of #PrideNYC pic.twitter.com/h1pUtkVHLs
— ACLU (@ACLU) June 30, 2019
The NYC Pride March – Happy #WorldPrideNYC everyone! pic.twitter.com/wxZvKow7AI
— New York City Pride (@NYCPride) June 30, 2019
Share with me the view from my window on this most celebratory occasion! We do not yet have equity for all LGBTQ people nor our allies, but we have come a long way. I am proud to call myself part of this amazing community! Happy pride, y’all! #LGBTQ #Stonewall50 #WorldPrideNYC pic.twitter.com/F5a09wksEM
— Richard Greene, MD, MHPE (@richardgreenemd) June 30, 2019
