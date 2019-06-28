1 hour ago

The Supreme Court Just Stuck up for Abortion Rights in Alabama

The court decided not to hear a case that could have outlawed most second-trimester abortions.

Patrick Semansky/AP Photo

The US Supreme Court has decided not to review an Alabama law from 2016 that would have banned the most common method of second-trimester abortion. By not taking up the case, a ruling from a lower court blocking the law will stand, a big victory for abortion providers in Alabama.

Alabama proposed criminalizing the dilation and evacuation (D&E) procedure, which is used in most abortions that occur after 15 weeks. Nine other state —Arkansas, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas, and West Virginia—have also moved to criminalize the procedure.

Lower courts have already blocked similar laws banning D&E in other states, but the Alabama law is the first to reach the Supreme Court. According to the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecologists, roughly 95% of second trimester abortions are dilatation and evacuation procedures.

Randall Marshall, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Alabama, said the ban would have effectively ended access to second trimester abortions in Alabama if it had been allowed to take effect.

“We are not surprised by the Supreme Court’s decision to deny reviewing this case,” Marshall said according to the Associated Press. “In doing so, they are upholding the Supreme Court’s own precedent in protecting a woman’s right to access the health care she needs. A woman’s health, not Alabama politicians, should drive personal medical decisions.”

Earlier this year Alabama moved to ban abortions at every stage with some limited exemptions. That law is unaffected by today’s decision, and is currently being challenged in the lower courts. 

DOES IT FEEL LIKE POLITICS IS AT A BREAKING POINT?

Headshot of Editor in Chief of Mother Jones, Clara Jeffery

It sure feels that way to me, and here at Mother Jones, we’ve been thinking a lot about what journalism needs to do differently, and how we can have the biggest impact.

We kept coming back to one word: corruption. Democracy and the rule of law being undermined by those with wealth and power for their own gain. So we're launching an ambitious Mother Jones Corruption Project to do deep, time-intensive reporting on systemic corruption, and asking the MoJo community to help crowdfund it.

We aim to hire, build a team, and give them the time and space needed to understand how we got here and how we might get out. We want to dig into the forces and decisions that have allowed massive conflicts of interest, influence peddling, and win-at-all-costs politics to flourish.

It's unlike anything we've done, and we have seed funding to get started, but we're looking to raise $500,000 from readers by July when we'll be making key budgeting decisions—and the more resources we have by then, the deeper we can dig. If our plan sounds good to you, please help kickstart it with a tax-deductible donation today.

Thanks for reading—whether or not you can pitch in today, or ever, I'm glad you're with us.

Signed by Clara Jeffery

Clara Jeffery, Editor-in-Chief

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate

Share your feedback: We’re planning to launch a new version of the comments section. Help us test it.