3 hours ago

Trump Admits He’d Be Perfectly Happy to Accept Dirt From Foreign Agents: “I’d Take It”

“The FBI director is wrong.”

Zach Gibson/ZUMA

President Donald Trump said that he would be willing to accept damaging information on 2020 Democratic candidates if offered by a foreign entity, including Russia, dismissing concerns that such an action invites election interference. He also expressed ambivalence about whether he’d alert the FBI if faced with such a situation.

“It’s not an interference. They have information, I think I’d take it,” Trump told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos in an interview that aired Wednesday night. “If I thought there was something wrong, I’d go maybe to the FBI.” He claimed that political dirt offered by a foreign power is equivalent to more routine campaign efforts like collecting opposition research on a political rival.

“The FBI doesn’t have enough agents to take care of it,” Trump said, referring to opposition research.

“I’ll tell you what, I’ve seen a lot of things over my life. I don’t think in my whole life I’ve ever called the FBI,” he added. “You don’t call the FBI. You throw somebody out of your office, you do whatever you do.”

Trump then directly challenged comments made by FBI Director Christopher Wray to lawmakers recently, that his son Donald Trump Jr. should have contacted the FBI when he was offered damaging information on Hillary Clinton by a Kremlin-linked lawyer during the 2016 election. “The FBI director is wrong because frankly, it doesn’t happen like that in life,” he said. 

Attorney General William Barr has also told lawmakers that one should alert the FBI if a foreign intelligence service or government approached them with assistance in an election.

Trump’s alarming admission drew instant condemnation from Democrats, including 2020 hopefuls. Others compared the interview to Trump’s remarks in the past election encouraging Russia to find Hillary Clinton’s missing emails. 

On Thursday, Trump justified his hesitation to alert the FBI by comparing contact from a foreign government offering election assistance to meeting with the Queen of England or Prince Charles. In doing so, Trump initially misspelled the Prince of Wales, using the homophone “Whales” instead.

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is blocking any legislation protecting US elections from foreign interference.

WHY WE DO THIS WORK.

Mother Jones is a reader-supported nonprofit because it gives us the independence to go after stories that others in the media don't—and take the time needed to dig deep and get it right.

And it means reporter Shane Bauer can go to Syria to understand what America is really doing there. Read why and how we took this story on, and please consider supporting our journalism with a tax-deductible donation today.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate

Coming soon: We’re going to introduce some major changes to the comments section. And we want your feedback.