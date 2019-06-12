March 16, 2012

We should have gotten more of the oil in Syria, and we should have gotten more of the oil in Iraq. Dumb leaders.

June 15, 2013

We should stay the hell out of Syria, the “rebels” are just as bad as the current regime. WHAT WILL WE GET FOR OUR LIVES AND $ BILLIONS? ZERO

August 30, 2013

The President must get Congressional approval before attacking Syria—big mistake if he does not!

September 5, 2013

The only reason President Obama wants to attack Syria is to save face over his very dumb RED LINE statement. Do NOT attack Syria, fix U.S.A.

August 25, 2014

We will now be helping Syria and Iran by attacking ISIS—ironic, isn’t it!

March 24, 2016

Europe and the U.S. must immediately stop taking in people from Syria. This will be the destruction of civilization as we know it! So sad!

July 27, 2016

Crooked Hillary Clinton wants to flood our country with Syrian immigrants that we know little or nothing about. The danger is massive. NO!

April 8, 2017

Congratulations to our great military men and women for representing the United States, and the world, so well in the Syria attack.

April 11, 2017

RT @foxnation: Grateful Syrians React To @realDonaldTrump Strike: ‘I’ll Name My Son Donald’ #SyrianStrikes

September 15, 2017

We have made more progress in the last nine months against ISIS than the Obama Administration has made in 8 years. Must be proactive & nasty!

April 8, 2018

Many dead, including women and children, in mindless CHEMICAL attack in Syria… President Putin, Russia and Iran are responsible for backing Animal Assad. Big price…

April 8, 2018

If President Obama had crossed his stated Red Line In The Sand, the Syrian disaster would have ended long ago! Animal Assad would have been history!

April 11, 2018

Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and “smart!” You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it!

December 19, 2018

We have defeated ISIS in Syria, my only reason for being there during the Trump Presidency.

February 1, 2019

Syria was loaded with ISIS until I came along. We will soon have destroyed 100% of the Caliphate, but will be watching them closely. It is now time to start coming home and, after many years, spending our money wisely. Certain people must get smart!