March 16, 2012
We should have gotten more of the oil in Syria, and we should have gotten more of the oil in Iraq. Dumb leaders.
June 15, 2013
We should stay the hell out of Syria, the “rebels” are just as bad as the current regime. WHAT WILL WE GET FOR OUR LIVES AND $ BILLIONS? ZERO
August 30, 2013
The President must get Congressional approval before attacking Syria—big mistake if he does not!
September 5, 2013
The only reason President Obama wants to attack Syria is to save face over his very dumb RED LINE statement. Do NOT attack Syria, fix U.S.A.
August 25, 2014
We will now be helping Syria and Iran by attacking ISIS—ironic, isn’t it!
March 24, 2016
Europe and the U.S. must immediately stop taking in people from Syria. This will be the destruction of civilization as we know it! So sad!
July 27, 2016
Crooked Hillary Clinton wants to flood our country with Syrian immigrants that we know little or nothing about. The danger is massive. NO!
April 8, 2017
Congratulations to our great military men and women for representing the United States, and the world, so well in the Syria attack.
April 11, 2017
RT @foxnation: Grateful Syrians React To @realDonaldTrump Strike: ‘I’ll Name My Son Donald’ #SyrianStrikes
September 15, 2017
We have made more progress in the last nine months against ISIS than the Obama Administration has made in 8 years. Must be proactive & nasty!
April 8, 2018
Many dead, including women and children, in mindless CHEMICAL attack in Syria… President Putin, Russia and Iran are responsible for backing Animal Assad. Big price…
April 8, 2018
If President Obama had crossed his stated Red Line In The Sand, the Syrian disaster would have ended long ago! Animal Assad would have been history!
April 11, 2018
Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and “smart!” You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it!
December 19, 2018
We have defeated ISIS in Syria, my only reason for being there during the Trump Presidency.
February 1, 2019
Syria was loaded with ISIS until I came along. We will soon have destroyed 100% of the Caliphate, but will be watching them closely. It is now time to start coming home and, after many years, spending our money wisely. Certain people must get smart!