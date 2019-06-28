5 hours ago

Wagging His Finger, Trump Jokingly Warns Putin Not to Meddle in US Elections

And suggests the Russian president “get rid” of journalists.

ZUMA

President Donald Trump appeared to make light of threats to US elections on Friday, sarcastically warning Russian President Vladimir Putin not to interfere in future elections after a reporter asked if he would discuss the issue with Putin during their G-20 meeting.

“Don’t meddle in the election, please,” Trump said, jokingly wagging his finger at Putin, as the two leaders appeared before reporters in Japan. “Don’t meddle in the election.”

It was the latest example of the president openly belittling the US intelligence community’s unequivocal conclusion that Russia had carried out a broad disinformation campaign targeting American voters during the 2016 election. Trump’s continued embrace of Putin came in stark contrast to the president’s 2020 Democratic rivals, many of whom have introduced sweeping plans to protect future elections from foreign interference, as Sen. Mitch McConnell refuses to put any legislation on the issue to a vote. 

Trump further bonded with his Russian counterpart by complaining about “fake news” journalists. 

“Get rid of them,” he said. “Fake news is a great term, isn’t it. You don’t have this problem in Russia, but we do.”

“We also have,” Putin assured Trump. “It’s the same.”

A subsequent White House readout on their meeting said that the two leaders were in agreement that improved relations between the United States and Russia would be mutually beneficial. Just as he has done during previous major international summits, including the G-20, Trump this week spent considerable time lashing out at America’s allies, including this year’s host country, Japan. 

DOES IT FEEL LIKE POLITICS IS AT A BREAKING POINT?

Headshot of Editor in Chief of Mother Jones, Clara Jeffery

It sure feels that way to me, and here at Mother Jones, we’ve been thinking a lot about what journalism needs to do differently, and how we can have the biggest impact.

We kept coming back to one word: corruption. Democracy and the rule of law being undermined by those with wealth and power for their own gain. So we're launching an ambitious Mother Jones Corruption Project to do deep, time-intensive reporting on systemic corruption, and asking the MoJo community to help crowdfund it.

We aim to hire, build a team, and give them the time and space needed to understand how we got here and how we might get out. We want to dig into the forces and decisions that have allowed massive conflicts of interest, influence peddling, and win-at-all-costs politics to flourish.

It's unlike anything we've done, and we have seed funding to get started, but we're looking to raise $500,000 from readers by July when we'll be making key budgeting decisions—and the more resources we have by then, the deeper we can dig. If our plan sounds good to you, please help kickstart it with a tax-deductible donation today.

Thanks for reading—whether or not you can pitch in today, or ever, I'm glad you're with us.

Signed by Clara Jeffery

Clara Jeffery, Editor-in-Chief

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate

Share your feedback: We’re planning to launch a new version of the comments section. Help us test it.