AOC and Pelosi Unite in Response to Racist Trump Tweets

They have found a common enemy: the president.

Tom Williams/AP

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) have put aside their very public fight and found a common enemy: President Donald Trump. On Sunday morning, Trump took aim on Twitter at a group of progressive congresswomen of color. Referring to Ocasio-Cortez and Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) and Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Trump tweeted that they should “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

Pelosi took heat recently from Ocasio-Cortez, who criticized her for “calling out women of color.” But she responded quickly and decisively to Trump’s recent racist tirade: 

Ocasio-Cortez also responded, addressing Trump directly:

And, in reference to the mass ICE raids expected to take place in cities across the country Sunday, Ocasio-Cortez added: “But given how you’ve destroyed our border with inhumane camps, all at a benefit to you & the corps who profit off them, you are absolutely right about corruption laid at your feet.”

Tlaib also chimed in, calling Trump “lawless” and a “complete failure as a president.”

Trump singled out Ocasio-Cortez, Tlaib, and Omar after all three had been in the news this week for a prolonged fight with Pelosi over the direction of the Democratic Party. He wrote:

At least for today, Democrats seem united again.

