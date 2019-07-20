3 hours ago

AOC Tells Trump “We’re Not Going Anywhere”

The New York congresswoman fires back at the president at a town hall in her district.

Stefani Reynolds/CNP/ZUMA

After a week of racist taunts from the president of the United States, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) fired back on Saturday, telling a town hall in her Queens district that Donald Trump’s  policies were rooted in “ethnicity and racism,” and pledging that she and her freshman colleagues in the US House are “not going anywhere.”

Responding to Trump’s statement that she and Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came,” Ocasio-Cortez started her community forum off with a joke: “They sent me back to Queens, and I’m happy to be here,” she said.

On Wednesday, Trump supporters at a North Carolina campaign rally chanted “send her back” when the president referenced Omar. The congresswoman was greeted with cheers from constituents when she arrived at the Minneapolis airport the next night.

Per CNN, Ocasio-Cortez told the room in Queens on Saturday that Trump’s “biggest mistake was that he said the quiet part aloud.” She doesn’t intend to let anyone forget it.

