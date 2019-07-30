3 hours ago

Is the Democratic Party Leaning Too Far Left? Elizabeth Warren’s Answer Speaks for Itself.

Another zinger at the expense of John Delaney.

Paul Sancya/AP

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) put former Maryland congressman John Delaney in his place twice in one night at Tuesday’s second Democratic presidential debate. After rebuffing Delaney’s attacks on Medicare for All, Warren demolished his suggestion that the Democratic party was offering unrealistic proposals and leaning too far to the left.

Delaney stuck to a centrist line, promoting the old line of “kitchen table, pocketbook issues.” “Democrats win when we run on real solutions, not impossible promises,” he said. “When we run on things that are workable, not fairytale economics”—seemingly a reference to Warren’s expansive financial reform proposals.

Warren was unfazed. “I don’t understand why anybody goes to all the trouble of running for president of the United States just to talk about what we really can’t do and shouldn’t fight for,” she said, as the audience burst into a sustained applause. “I don’t get it.”

THANK YOU.

We recently wrapped up the crowdfunding campaign for our ambitious Mother Jones Corruption Project, and it was a smashing success. About 10,364 readers pitched in with donations averaging $45, and together they contributed about $467,374 toward our $500,000 goal.

That's amazing. We still have donations from letters we sent in the mail coming back to us, so we're on pace to hit—if not exceed—that goal. Thank you so much. We'll keep you posted here as the project ramps up, and you can join the hundreds of readers who have alerted us to corruption to dig into.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate

Share your feedback: We’re planning to launch a new version of the comments section. Help us test it.