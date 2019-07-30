Elizabeth Warren Explains the Difference Between Democrats and Republicans on Health Care

When former Maryland congressman John Delaney challenged the premise of Medicare for All at Tuesday’s second Democratic presidential debate, Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) teamed up to knock him down.

Moderator Jake Tapper asked Sanders how he would respond to Delaney’s accusations that Medicare for All, which would replace private health insurance with government-sponsored health care for everyone, was “bad policy” and “political suicide that will just get President Trump re-elected.” Sanders’ answer was succinct: “You’re wrong!”

When Delaney accused Sanders of trying to take people’s health insurance away, Warren adeptly jumped in.

“We are the Democrats. We are not about trying to take away health care from anyone,” she said. “That’s what the Republicans are trying to do, and we should stop using Republican talking points in order to talk with each other about how to best provide that healthcare.”