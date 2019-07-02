House Democrats on Tuesday filed a lawsuit against the Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service over their refusal to turn over President Donald Trump’s tax returns. The move escalates one of the biggest oversight battles between Congress and the Trump administration.

“In refusing to comply with the statute, Defendants have mounted an extraordinary attack on the authority of Congress to obtain information needed to conduct oversight of Treasury, the IRS, and the tax laws on behalf of the American people who participate in the Nation’s voluntary tax system,” the complaint, filed by the House Committee on Ways and Means, read.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin has repeatedly declined to comply with House Democrats’ requests for the ever-elusive financial documents, claiming that they lacked a “legitimate legislative purpose.”

