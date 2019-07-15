8 hours ago

Matt as Hell: A Roundup of Matt Gaetz’s Most Outrageous Remarks

Some of them have landed him in trouble.

Mother Jones illustration; Jeff Malet/Newscom/ZUMA

Some members of Congress make a name for themselves with signature legislation or federal funds for their districts. Matt Gaetz has chosen a more Trump-like route, defending the president at all costs and hurling insults at anyone who dares to cross either of them. Here are some of his most outrageous comments:

In 2013, taking to Twitter to mock a participant in Florida’s public assistance program

 

Responding to a 2015 bill he didn’t like by appearing to question the literacy of two black Florida state senators

 
Defending Trump’s description of Haiti as a “shithole” country in January 2018

“The conditions in Haiti are deplorable, they are disgusting. I mean, everywhere you look in Haiti, it’s sheet metal and garbage.”

 

Joining 17 Republican colleagues to nominate Trump for the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize

“Since taking office, President Trump has worked tirelessly to apply maximum pressure on North Korea to end its illicit weapons programs and bring peace to the region.”

 

Hasan Jamali / AP

 

Tweeting after Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi was assassinated by Saudi agents in Turkey in October 2018

“The media is painting Khashoggi as a ‘journalist’ rather than a political participant. Don’t get me wrong, I’m 100% opposed to killing people for their politics, but IDK that this is journalism.”

Imagining what might happen if a federal transgender rights bill were passed

“Consider this possibility: If President Trump were to say, ‘I am now the first female president,’ who would celebrate that?”

 
Menacing tweet directed at Trump’s former lawyer before he testified before Congress

“Hey @MichaelCohen212 – Do your wife & father-in-law know about your girlfriends? Maybe tonight would be a good time for that chat. I wonder if she’ll remain faithful when you’re in prison. She’s about to learn a lot…”

 

J. Scott Applewhite/AP

 

Responding to the House Ethics Committee’s announcement in June that it was investigating Gaetz’s alleged threat against Cohen

“If members of Congress want to spend their time psychoanalyzing my tweets, it’s certainly their prerogative.”

