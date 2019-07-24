3 hours ago

Mueller Says Trump’s Witch Hunt Allegations Are False

“It is not a witch hunt.”

President Donald Trump has a favorite phrase to describe former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into his 2016 campaign’s contacts with Russia: “Witch hunt.” On Wednesday morning, for example, Trump called it “The Greatest Witch Hunt in U.S. history, by far.”

Mueller, it turns out, strongly disagrees. Near the beginning of Wednesday’s House Intelligence Committee hearing, Chairman Adam Schiff’s (D- Calif.) asked Mueller a series of rapid-fire questions about all the people close to Trump who were ultimately convicted of lying to authorities as part of the scandal—Michael Flynn, Paul Manafort, George Papadopoulos, Rick Gates, Michael Cohen.

Schiff then added, “And when Donald Trump called your investigation a witch hunt, that was also false, was it not?”

Mueller responded, “Like to think so, yes.”

“Well your investigation is not a witch hunt, is it?” asked Schiff.

“It is not a witch hunt,” said Mueller.

