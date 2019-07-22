July 22, 2019

Trump’s Racist Comments Have Spawned Violent Threats Against Lawmakers of Color

Offensive Facebook posts are targeting the four congresswomen of color whom the president denigrated.

Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), and Ayanna Presley (D-Mass.).Carol Guzy/Zuma

President Donald Trump’s racist comments directed at four congresswomen of color have spawned escalating social media attacks on the group known as the Squad, sometimes advocating violence against the lawmakers.

In one episode, a police officer in Louisiana wrote on Facebook that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) should be shot. The officer from Gretna, Louisiana wrote, “This vile idiot needs a round……..and I don’t mean the kind she used to serve,” in response to a fake news post claiming that Ocasio-Cortez believed soldiers were paid too much.

In a press conference late Monday, Gretna Police Chief Arthur Lawson announced that the officer who wrote the post, Charles Rispoli, as well as another officer who liked it, Angelo Varisco, had been fired. “We have a zero-tolerance policy,” Lawson told reporters. “This incident, we feel, has been an embarrassment to our department, that these officers have certainly acted in a manner which was unprofessional.”

“Alluding to a violent act to be conducted against a sitting US congresswoman, a member of our government, we’re not going to tolerate that.”

In another Facebook post, the Illinois Republican County Chairmen’s Association shared an image of Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. Ayanna Presley (D-Mass.), Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), and Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) labeled “Jihad Squad.” The image spoofs a movie poster for the 2013 film “Gangster Squad.” The post was accompanied by the caption, “Political Jihad is their game. If you don’t agree with their socialist ideology, you’re racist.”

The attacks on the first-term congresswomen came less than a week after Trump stood idly by as his supporters chanted “send her back” in reference to Omar, a naturalized citizen from Somalia. Earlier last week, Trump had suggested that all four congresswomen of color—including those born in the United States—”go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

THANK YOU.

We recently wrapped up the crowdfunding campaign for our ambitious Mother Jones Corruption Project, and it was a smashing success. About 10,364 readers pitched in with donations averaging $45, and together they contributed about $467,374 toward our $500,000 goal.

That's amazing. We still have donations from letters we sent in the mail coming back to us, so we're on pace to hit—if not exceed—that goal. Thank you so much. We'll keep you posted here as the project ramps up, and you can join the hundreds of readers who have alerted us to corruption to dig into.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate

Share your feedback: We’re planning to launch a new version of the comments section. Help us test it.