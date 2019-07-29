Trump Attacks Al Sharpton in Latest Racist Twitter Barrage

Al Sharpton became the latest target of President Donald Trump’s racist attacks on Monday, the newest signal that the president has fully invested in a deeply divisive, race-baiting strategy ahead of the 2020 election.

“Al is a con man, a troublemaker, always looking for a score,” Trump tweeted as Sharpton was en route to a press conference to condemn the president’s denigrating remarks about Rep. Elijah Cummings and Cummings’ Baltimore district over the weekend. Sharpton, Trump added, “Hates Whites & Cops!”

Sharpton is now the sixth political leader of color Trump has lashed out at in the past two weeks. The series of tirades began with a racist fusillade against Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), and Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.), in which the president demanded that they “go home” to their “crime-infested” countries. All four are American citizens. All but Omar, who emigrated from Somalia as a child, were born in the United States.

On Saturday, Trump turned his aim at Cummings, who, as chairman of the House Oversight Committee, has played a leading role in investigating the administration. Trump labeled Cummings’ predominantly black district a “rodent-infested mess.” Democrats rushed to Cummings’ defense, with many pointing to the president’s record of using the word “infested” when insulting communities of color.