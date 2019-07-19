4 hours ago

Trump Attacks Omar Even as He Claims to Disapprove of “Send Her Back” Chants

Another clear signal that the president is far from done with his racist attacks.

Olivier Douliery/ZUMA

Less than a day after attempting to disavow the “send her back” chants that erupted at his North Carolina rally, President Donald Trump on Friday returned to targeting Rep. Ilhan Omar, once again accusing the Minnesota congresswomen of hating the United States.

The newest attack made it clear that despite claiming to distance himself from the racist refrain, Trump is set to continue smearing the four Democratic congresswomen of color—Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley, and Rashida Tlaib—he has repeatedly demanded “go back” to their “crime-infested” countries this week.

The president’s commitment to pummeling the congresswomen had been immediately apparent even in Trump’s so-called disavowal on Thursday when he claimed that he “was not happy” with the chant and that he had stopped his supporters from chanting it “very quickly.” (Videos of the rally show Trump embracing the chant and waiting more than ten seconds to continue with his prepared remarks.)

Trump on Friday also hit back at Democrats who have condemned his ongoing racist attacks, framing their outrage as both unhinged and unfair.

In lashing out at Omar, Trump also felt compelled to compare the crowd size of Wednesday’s rally in Greenville, North Carolina to the size of the group of supporters that welcomed Omar as she returned to Minnesota Thursday night. “Welcome home, Ilhan!” the crowd cheered as she arrived at the airport.

THANK YOU.

We recently wrapped up the crowdfunding campaign for our ambitious Mother Jones Corruption Project, and it was a smashing success. About 10,364 readers pitched in with donations averaging $45, and together they contributed about $467,374 toward our $500,000 goal.

That's amazing. We still have donations from letters we sent in the mail coming back to us, so we're on pace to hit—if not exceed—that goal. Thank you so much. We'll keep you posted here as the project ramps up, and you can join the hundreds of readers who have alerted us to corruption to dig into.

