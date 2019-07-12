2 hours ago

Watch Al Franken Grill Trump’s New Labor Chief for Promoting Sweatshops

Pizzella claimed he didn’t remember much about his work with Jack Abramoff. But Mother Jones found evidence of heavy involvement.

On Friday, President Donald Trump announced on Twitter that Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta will be replaced on an acting basis by Deputy Secretary of Labor Patrick Pizzella. 

 As Mother Jones reported in 2017, after reviewing hundreds of pages of billing records and emails, Pizzella worked in the late 1990s with disgraced lobbyist Jack Abramoff to promote a sweatshop economy in the Northern Mariana Islands, a US territory.

At Pizzella’s 2017 Senate confirmation hearing to become deputy labor secretary, then-Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) asked Pizzella to explain the work he did to defend garment factories in the Northern Mariana Islands.

Pizzella said he didn’t remember much about that work. That is hard to square with the billing records obtained by Mother Jones, which show that Pizzella sometimes worked on the Northern Mariana Islands account for more than 100 hours per month.

The incoming labor secretary also said that he wasn’t aware of horrible conditions for workers on the islands. The conditions in garment sweatshops, which were compared to indentured servitude, were extensively documented by the press and members of Congress at the time. Franken made clear that the reports of abuse would have been hard to miss by someone who was lobbying against legislation to protect workers in the territory.

Recruiters for garment factories told women from the Philippines and China that they would be going to the United States, Franken said. “They ended up in these jobs in the Northern Mariana Islands,” the former senator continued. “And there were forced abortions, prostitution, and routine beatings.”

“These stories are really sordid,” he said. “And I think for someone who is going to be in your position, I think this is a pretty…shocking history to have been involved in.” 

Twenty-one people were ultimately found guilty in the Abramoff scandal. “I was not one of them,” Pizzella said at the hearing. “I understand that,” Franken replied. “Congratulations.”

THANK YOU.

We recently wrapped up the crowdfunding campaign for our ambitious Mother Jones Corruption Project, and it was a smashing success. About 10,364 readers pitched in with donations averaging $45, and together they contributed about $467,374 toward our $500,000 goal.

That's amazing. We still have donations from letters we sent in the mail coming back to us, so we're on pace to hit—if not exceed—that goal. Thank you so much. We'll keep you posted here as the project ramps up, and you can join the hundreds of readers who have alerted us to corruption to dig into.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate

Share your feedback: We’re planning to launch a new version of the comments section. Help us test it.