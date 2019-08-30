1 min ago

After Over A Decade, Lindsay Lohan Is Finally Dropping New Music

Get ready to stream “Xanax.”

J. Merritt/Getty

In a recent interview on “The Kris Fade Show,” Lindsay Lohan, the teen-queen-turned-Mykonos-businesswoman herself, previewed a snippet of “Xanax,” a new track she’s set to release soon.

Everything you’d expect from Lohan is here. It’s as if Ashley O—Netflix’s fake pop star that took over the summer—gave Lohan a reject from her latest album. And that’s a good thing. If released, it would be Lohan’s first track since 2008’s “Bossy” and a return to her rightful place among the pop music gods.

Lohan’s been teasing new music for awhile, both in a May Instagram post and with a photo of her in the studio in June, but this is the first time fans have heard actual music. It’s a classic club track, and Lilo’s lyrical prowess is on full display: “I try to stay away/But you get me high/Only person in this town that I like/Guess I can take one more trip for the night.” (Sarcasm!) 

After an unexpected cancellation of her MTV show, “Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club,” maybe this is just the project Lohan needs to find some footing again. We’re waiting, ready to stream when you are Lindsay. Until then we’ll just be listening to “Rumors” on repeat.

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2019 demands.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate

We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.