Another Incredible Drone Video Reveals the Enormity of New Hong Kong Protests

The city is now entering its 11th consecutive week of demonstrations.

Hundreds of thousands of pro-democracy protesters braved a downpour on Sunday to once again jam the streets of Hong Kong. As night fell, the police-sanctioned venue for the demonstration, Victoria Park, was still filling up. CNN reported that central Hong Kong was so stuffed with people it was, yet again, effectively locked down.

The city is now entering its 11th consecutive week of protest marked by sporadic violence and a growing fear of a military crackdown by China, which has been boasting of its paramilitary exercises in the bordering city of Shenzhen, as part of an aggressive online propaganda campaign. This wave of protest began in early June over a bill that would have allowed extraditions to mainland China. That bill was eventually dropped, but the protest movement has continued to evolve into a broader and more sustained rebuke of Chinese rule.

Organizers of today’s rally, the Civil Human Rights Front, estimated 1.7 million were involved. Here are some video highlights from social media coverage of Sunday’s turnout:

