Another Incredible Drone Video Reveals the Enormity of New Hong Kong Protests

Hundreds of thousands of pro-democracy protesters braved a downpour on Sunday to once again jam the streets of Hong Kong. As night fell, the police-sanctioned venue for the demonstration, Victoria Park, was still filling up. CNN reported that central Hong Kong was so stuffed with people it was, yet again, effectively locked down.

The city is now entering its 11th consecutive week of protest marked by sporadic violence and a growing fear of a military crackdown by China, which has been boasting of its paramilitary exercises in the bordering city of Shenzhen, as part of an aggressive online propaganda campaign. This wave of protest began in early June over a bill that would have allowed extraditions to mainland China. That bill was eventually dropped, but the protest movement has continued to evolve into a broader and more sustained rebuke of Chinese rule.

Organizers of today’s rally, the Civil Human Rights Front, estimated 1.7 million were involved. Here are some video highlights from social media coverage of Sunday’s turnout:

The rain has started to pour in Hong Kong, but that hasn't put off the thousands of protesters huddling under umbrellas in Victoria Park. The park is so full, many are spilling out onto the surrounding streets: https://t.co/EhrgKYTXsG pic.twitter.com/kXPoyAwbWx — CNN (@CNN) August 18, 2019

#VictoriaPark #antiEALB has taken over all playgrounds. Organisers said police said they will also need fill up all the lawns before the police would open any streets. pic.twitter.com/H2tmQbZXbr — Thomas Yau (@Tominmedill) August 18, 2019

Tens of thousands brave a downpour to join an anti-government rally in Hong Kong's 11th week of protests. More here: https://t.co/fkNI7JkNVC pic.twitter.com/mgsFIQYmTf — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) August 18, 2019