Cory Booker was the clear winner of Wednesday night’s Democratic presidential debate, according to members of the progressive activist group Indivisible.

Indivisible conducted a flash poll via text message at the end of the party’s debates on Tuesday and Wednesday, asking thousands of members which candidate impressed them the most. Twenty-four percent of the more than 4,700 respondents on Wednesday said they were most impressed by Booker, the New Jersey senator. Sen. Kamala Harris of California, former Vice President Joe Biden, and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro garnered 19, 14, and 11 percent of the vote, respectively. No other candidates received more than 10 percent of the vote.

On Tuesday, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren was the runaway favorite in Indivisible’s flash poll, winning 52 percent of the vote.

Booker outdid his previous performance among Indivisible members during the first Democratic debates in Miami last month. Then, Booker came in second to Warren. The debate lineups were shuffled between the June and July sessions, so it’s hard to make an apples-to-apples comparison. But Booker’s performance against Harris—who shared the stage with Booker in June and won 65 percent of that debate’s Indivisible vote—represents a shift.