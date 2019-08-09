As President Donald Trump departed the White House on Friday for a Hamptons fundraiser, a photo taken during Trump’s visit to meet with victims of the El Paso, Texas, shooting was going viral.

“This photo is so hard to look at,” Jon Lovett of Pod Save America tweeted. “The thumbs up. The wrongness of all of it.”

“This is obscene,” another journalist wrote.

The image, which was first posted on the First Lady’s account, showed the president smiling and flashing a thumbs-up, as he posed with a baby who was orphaned in the El Paso, Texas shooting. The photo quickly sparked condemnation and palpable disgust on social media. It came as the latest in a series of serious missteps to come out of Trump’s visit to El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, where 31 people were killed last weekend in mass shootings.

You’re telling me this is the baby whose mother and father were killed by a white supremacist triggered by Trump, who hunted them down for being Hispanic? And then, Dotard Trump sees it fit to pose doing a thumbs up. Imbecil. https://t.co/M5xf0XZDa9 — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) August 9, 2019

Earlier, a cellphone recording emerged showing Trump bragging about the crowd size of a rally he held in El Paso months earlier while touring the hospital. “I was here three months ago…That place was packed,” Trump said. “That was some crowd—and we had twice the number outside. And then you had this crazy Beto. Beto had like 400 people in a parking lot.”

This is viewer video of President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS at @umcelpaso meeting with victims and medical staff. Send us any photos/videos of president Trump's visit to #ElPaso and we may show it on TV. Upload here: https://t.co/UHa4MdGOH4 pic.twitter.com/DD5otJtYEg — CBS4Local (@CBS4Local) August 8, 2019

The hospital visit was just one of many forums where Trump, in the face of two national tragedies, appeared squarely focused on himself this week.

Just hours before arriving in Dayton on Wednesday to commemorate the shooting there, Trump tweeted an attack at a prominent political opponent from El Paso: “Beto (phony name to indicate Hispanic heritage) O’Rourke, who is embarrassed by my last visit to the Great State of Texas, where I trounced him, and is now even more embarrassed by polling at 1% in the Democrat Primary, should respect the victims & law enforcement—& be quiet!”

Later, Trump lashed out at Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley and Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), angrily claiming they had “totally misrepresented” his visit.

“I’m really confused, we said he was treated very well,” Whaley said in response to Trump’s tweet. “I don’t know what they’re talking about ‘misrepresenting.'”

“Oh well. He lives in his world of Twitter.”

When the Mayor of Dayton first saw @realDonaldTrump tweet about her pic.twitter.com/Z8YdyeebXp — Scott Wartman (@ScottWartman) August 7, 2019

Trump concluded the week much as he started: vaguely signaling his support for strengthening background checks. “I will tell you I spoke to Mitch McConnell yesterday,” Trump told reporters. “He’s totally on board. He said, ‘I’ve been waiting for your call.'”

A spokesman for McConnell clarified that the Kentucky lawmaker had yet to endorse any specific gun reforms.